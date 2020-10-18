Talks held: Chelsea already working on signing superstar forward

Chelsea are reportedly already in talks over a potential transfer deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international has recently been linked as a player the Blues are ‘monitoring’, and Spanish outlet Don Balon now claim they’re stepping up efforts to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will be intrigued by this piece of transfer news, as there doesn’t seem an obvious need for Dybala after the club’s signings of attacking trio Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the summer.

It may well be that Dybala joining means the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham face uncertain futures in west London.

Hudson-Odoi was linked with Bayern Munich in the summer and may continue to be a target for the Bundesliga giants after struggling for regular playing time under Frank Lampard.

Abraham, meanwhile, no longer looks guaranteed a place at Chelsea due to so much competition, and the young England international perhaps hasn’t done enough to show he should be playing regularly for such a big club.

Dybala has been a top performer for Juve and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

The 26-year-old has also been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham in the past.