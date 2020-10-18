Menu

Video: Former Chelsea star “not convinced” by big-name Blues signing

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf says he is not convinced by big-name summer signing Kai Havertz so far.

The Germany international looked a hugely exciting purchase from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, but he’s perhaps had a bit of a low-key start at Stamford Bridge so far.

Leboeuf believes Timo Werner looks the real deal, but he told ESPN he’s less sure about Havertz based on what he’s seen so far…

In general, Leboeuf was scathing about Chelsea in their 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Werner and Havertz scored against the Saints, but Frank Lampard seems to be struggling to get the best out of this expensively-assembled squad.

