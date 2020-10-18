“Game’s gone mad” – Cesc Fabregas responds to Liverpool being denied winning goal vs Everton

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to respond to the bizarre late decision to chalk off Jordan Henderson’s goal for Liverpool against Everton yesterday.

The Reds captain saw his late strike ruled out for the most marginal of offside calls, with VAR intervening to once again ruin many aspects of the game we’ve come to know and love.

Fabregas couldn’t believe what he was seeing, with his blunt tweet below summing up how pretty much everyone was feeling…

How’s that offside? Game’s gone mad. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 17, 2020

Fabregas was a great player during his peak years in the Premier League, and he is now a good follow on Twitter with his refreshingly honest and down-to-earth analysis.

The Spaniard seems like he could make a good pundit once he hangs up his boots, and Liverpool fans will appreciate that even a neutral like him was far from impressed with what they saw in yesterday’s big game at Goodison Park.