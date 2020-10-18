Feud with Jose Mourinho continues as Arsene Wenger hits back with a petulant dig

You always knew that Jose Mourinho had the ability to wind Arsene Wenger up more than anyone else, while the fact that Mourinho’s teams would always come out on top just made that even worse.

Wenger has been in the news recently as he looks to promote his new autobiography, and Mourinho couldn’t resist the opportunity to have a little pop.

There was no mention of Jose at all in the book, and he claimed it was because books are supposed to make you happy and clearly he was only a bad memory for Arsene because he could never get the better of him.

It’s nothing outrageous from Mourinho but he clearly still knows how to get inside Arsene’s head, as he absolutely bit on this and decided to fire back with a petulant dig of his own:

Arsène Wenger claps back at José Mourinho claiming that the Frenchman didn't put him in his book because he never beat him: "With him it's constant provocation. I feel like I am at kindergarten, but that is part of his personality." (C+) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 18, 2020

He’ll probably be feeling a bit better about things today after Spurs bottled a 3-0 lead at home to West Ham, but it does look like Mourinho will forever be a man who manages to get one up on Wenger.