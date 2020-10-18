“I’ll be back” – Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk issues a message to the fans after injury diagnosis

There had been a lot of rumours going around about how serious Virgil van Dijk’s injury was, so there was always going to be some hope that he’d simply had a false diagnosis and he wouldn’t be out for long.

The reality is that he’s going to be out for a long time, with reports suggesting that he could miss the rest of the season.

Obviously fans will be fearful in terms of what this means for their title hopes, but you almost hope there’s not a tight situation at the end of the season where the Dutchman needs to be rushed back.

Injuries like these cant take a long time to recover from physically but the mental impact can also affect a player for the rest of their career, and van Dijk has taken to social media to issue a message to the supporters:

You can see his determination to come back quickly and hopefully he does return as the same player, but it’s clearly going to be a long road to recovery.