Impressive stat shows how much Barcelona’s key target has improved and why he could be the perfect signing

Antoine Griezmann should be the player to step up and replace Luis Suarez in the centre of Barcelona’s attack, but he keeps missing big chances and you can see why Ronald Koeman is looking for someone else.

Sky Sports reported that Barca failed to sign Memphis Depay this summer but they haven’t given up, so they plan to make another move in January to bolster their front line.

There were huge things expected of Depay when he moved to Man United a few years ago and you could even argue that he was seen as the brightest young talent in Europe, but it didn’t work out at all.

He was like a reverse Arjen Robben in the sense that he just wanted to cut inside and shoot, only he was far less effective and just became easy to defend against.

A move to Lyon has rejuvenated his career and he’s scoring a lot of goals again, but it turns out he’s also leading the league in assists too:

35 – Most assists in Ligue 1 since January 2017 : Memphis Depay – 35 assists ? Ángel Di María – 34 Florian Thauvin – 29 Dimitri Payet et Neymar – 27 Kylian Mbappé – 26 Roar. @OL_English @Memphis pic.twitter.com/WUTcRC8GbT — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 18, 2020

Historical stats are always sketchy but that’s a major improvement on his days at United and even PSV, so it shows he’s developed into an all round player.

He does still have a selfish streak in some ways but that’s okay in a striker, and it does suggest that he could be an excellent signing for Ronal Koeman if he can manage to get it over the line.