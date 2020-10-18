Liverpool are reportedly considering a big-money transfer deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly if Virgil van Dijk’s injury leaves him out for a lengthy period.

The Senegal international is one of the finest in the world in his position and could be a superb addition for Liverpool, who may be about to face a defensive crisis.

According to Don Balon, Jurgen Klopp’s side could be prepared to fork out as much as £63.4million for Koulibaly if Van Dijk is out for as long as seven or eight months.

Liverpool have relied a lot on Van Dijk in recent times, with the Netherlands international proving a huge signing for the club since his January 2018 move from Southampton.

Leicester City have just lost a $20billion player…sort of! Click here to read more.

Koulibaly is the kind of player who could be ideal to fill the void left by Van Dijk, but it remains to be seen if Napoli would sell such an important player in the middle of the season.

Liverpool fans will surely just be hoping that Van Dijk’s injury isn’t as bad as feared, as even a quality signing like Koulibaly might struggle to truly replace him.