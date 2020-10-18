Manager drops HUGE hint at fresh transfer bid for Liverpool star in January

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has strongly hinted at reviving bids for his club to sign Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.

Both players were strongly linked with Barca during the summer, with Wijnaldum shining at Liverpool and also impressing under Koeman during their time together with the Dutch national team.

The Catalan giants could still do with strengthening, and Koeman has continued to talk up his admiration of Wijnaldum.

“Our interest in Wijnaldum was separate [to Lionel Messi’s future]. I think our squad could use some depth, especially when we haven’t got the ball,” he told Dutch newspaper AD.

“Gini has a great sense of space, he can get to the goal fantastically well from midfield, he could really add something to the team.”

Koeman also hinted he could move again for Lyon forward Depay, which perhaps also gives some clue as to his interest in Wijnaldum remaining strong.

“We wanted Memphis because he is a great player and because he has qualities that we lacked in my opinion: especially depth in our attack,” he said.

“Most attackers at Barcelona want the ball to their feet. Memphis can be used as a target man, but he can also come deep. He is strong, dynamic, and can play centrally as well as from the left.

“In principle everything was ready, but due to the rules of La Liga we knew that we had to sell a player first. In the end it did not happen. Too bad, but Memphis also knew what the situation was.

“[Trying to sign him in January] is certainly a possibility, yes. I will try, because I would like to have him here. But I cannot estimate now what the financial situation of the club is like in January.”