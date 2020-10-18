(Photos) Liverpool star’s reaction sums up horrific red card challenge by Everton ace

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez literally fell to the floor after witnessing Richarlison’s horrific challenge on Reds star Thiago Alcantara in the Merseyside Derby.

Take a look at the images in the tweet below as Gomez can’t believe what he’s seen as Richarlison went in very dangerously on Alcantara…

It remains to be seen if Alcantara will be alright after this incident, but it really isn’t the kind of thing you want to see on the football pitch.

Gomez’s reaction says it all, and there can be no arguing Richarlison deserved to be sent off for it.