Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk screamed ‘no’ as Pickford tried to help him up after injury

According to the Echo, Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk shouted ‘no’ as Jordan Pickford tried to help him up after inflicting injury on the centre-back during yesterday’s Merseyside derby.

The Everton stopper recklessly rushed off his line and absolutely clattered Van Dijk as a cross floated in, with Pickford seemingly escaping any punishment as offside was ruled just moments ago.

Van Dijk was in agony when the stopper offered to help him up and we aren’t surprised at all to see that the Dutchman snubbed the helping hand.

The Echo report that Sadio Mane arrived soon after, with the forward not mincing his words at all by telling Pickford to go way.

"He could have easily been sent off." "I'm very surprised it's just been forgotten about?" Jordan Pickford's challenge on Virgil van Dijk did not look good ? Should VAR have stepped in after this? pic.twitter.com/wTcW6CHcIf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

Jordan Henderson admitted after the game that his England teammate did offer another apology for his actions after the game.

With the Echo adding that the centre-back is being sent to see a specialist today in order for the club to receive a clearer diagnosis.

It’s now been confirmed that the 29-year-old has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, with surgery required and a lengthy layoff.

Stay strong Van Dijk, we’re all rooting for the Dutchman to return as soon as possible and prove that he’s still one of the best in the world.