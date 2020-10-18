Man City planning January move for Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for just £15m

Manchester City are reportedly planning to make a January swoop for Barcelona’s wantaway world number-one Lionel Messi by offering the La Liga giants just £15m.

Messi, 33, has spent his entire career with Barcelona after joining their youth academy as a young child, the Argentinian world-class attacker has since gone on to feature in 735 matches in all competitions for the Catalonians.

During a Barcelona career which has spanned over 20 years, Messi has been directly involved in a whopping 914 goals during a spell which has seen the South American lift 34 major trophies including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

However, after a season of turmoil and transition, Messi’s long-term future at the club he’s been with his entire career came under threat after reports emerged earlier this summer which suggested the attacker was unhappy, as per Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old addressed his immediate future during an interview with Goal just a week after reports suggested he could be set for a shock Barcelona exit, however, despite agreeing to remain with the club, the Argentinian was clearly still unhappy.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Daily Star who claim that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are planning to offer Barcelona just £15m in January for Messi’s services.

Due to a contract clause in Messi’s deal, the attacker is able to leave Barcelona for free if he activates it before the end of a season, something he failed to do during the 2019-20 season.

However, City suspect their target may do so at the end of this season and will be prepared to offer Barcelona £15m at the mid-way point to bring Messi to the Premier League half a season earlier.