Man United and Chelsea boost in chase for world class striker after a bust up with club chief in the tunnel

The situation with Paulo Dybala is such an interesting one because he’s an absolutely fantastic player, but he just continues to get undermined for club and country.

It makes sense with Argentina because they have Lionel Messi so he’s always going to play second fiddle to him, but Juventus will seemingly do anything they to stop him becoming the key striker at the club.

In recent years they’ve spent big money on Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain so Dybala is always forced into a secondary role, and it’s not a surprise that transfer rumours keep springing up.

Recently we’ve seen The Sun link him with Man United and The Mail suggested that Chelsea were hoping to make a move.

If United want a proven striker to build around then Dybala absolutely has the quality and ability to be that player, while Chelsea are already very strong up front but he would still improve them.

Those rumours haven’t gone anywhere in the past couple of windows, but we could see some movement now after it was reported that he’s had a public bust up with one of the Juve directors in the tunnel last night.

That argument came after Dybala was left out of the team again as they could only draw with Crotone, and there will be serious questions asked about his future now.

He’s not really featured this season either so Juve don’t seem to value him either, so this could be the ideal time for United or Chelsea to make their move.