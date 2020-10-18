Three Manchester United stars singled out for praise by pundit after big win at Newcastle

Alan Shearer has heaped praise onto three Manchester United players following the 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The Red Devils looked back to their best with a strong performance at St James’ Park, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side playing some fine attacking football to respond emphatically to the recent 6-1 thrashing at home to Tottenham.

Shearer feels Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford were key to the victory, as the pundit analysed the result and performance on BBC’s Match of the Day, as quoted by the Metro.

“They battered Newcastle. I thought Fernandes and Mata were so clever. They stood in those little pockets, in those holes, and Newcastle couldn’t handle it,” Shearer said.

“They were just too good on the ball and showed so much creativity. Those two on the ball, they can punish teams and they caused problems all evening.

“Rashford was excellent as well with his goal and two assists. The weight of passing from United was brilliant.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick also made similar comments about these players as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about his former club getting back to winning ways against Newcastle yesterday evening.

“Juan Mata has been up there with their best players in every single game he’s played,” Chadwick said.

“He adds a new dimension; although not really a runner, his ability to feed balls through, his great understanding with Fernandes to find the spaces … he’ll certainly give Solskjaer food for thought.”

He added: “Marcus Rashford was superb in the number nine position and his pace and movement really stretched the game and gave space for the likes of Mata and Fernandes to play.”

United fans will be pleased to see Mata making an impact again after a period of playing less regularly, with the veteran Spaniard still showing he has plenty to offer at this level.