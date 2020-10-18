Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his captain Harry Maguire after yesterday’s 4-1 Premier League win away to Newcastle.

Maguire has endured a difficult start to the season, but was back to his best with a strong display and a goal at St James’ Park yesterday evening.

The England international did well to bounce back after so many recent setbacks, and it’s little wonder his manager Solskjaer seemed hugely impressed after the game.

The Norwegian tactician will have been thrilled with his side’s performance in general, but seemed quick to single out Maguire when he gave his assessment of the game afterwards.

“I thought we showed great resilience and great character to come back. I thought we handled that setback really well and were led by a very inspirational captain,” Solskjaer was quoted by the Metro.

“I thought he (Maguire) was excellent. He scores a goal and he leads by example.

“He’s always a very good character around the place and I’m very happy for him because he’s had a couple of difficult weeks since the last game for us.”

Many Man Utd fans will no doubt still think the club needs to invest in a new centre-back, but it also looks like some may have written off Maguire too quickly.

The 27-year-old was a top performer at Leicester City before earning his big move to Old Trafford, and he surely still has what it takes to have a great career in Manchester.