Menu

Video: All 100 Mohamed Salah goals for Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Mohamed Salah reached a landmark 100 goals for Liverpool yesterday with his superb strike against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

The Egypt international has been a big hit in the Premier League, with his 100 goals including some stunning solo efforts that have helped the Reds to Premier League and Champions League wins…

It’s hard to believe this is the same player that flopped at Chelsea as a youngster, with Salah now undoubtedly one of the finest attacking players on the planet.

His goals make for great viewing and just remind you what a signing he’s been for Liverpool.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.