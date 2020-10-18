Video: All 100 Mohamed Salah goals for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah reached a landmark 100 goals for Liverpool yesterday with his superb strike against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

The Egypt international has been a big hit in the Premier League, with his 100 goals including some stunning solo efforts that have helped the Reds to Premier League and Champions League wins…

Mohamed Salah – All 100 Goals For Liverpool pic.twitter.com/bKaDrMrV49 — MB (@MrBoywunder) October 17, 2020

It’s hard to believe this is the same player that flopped at Chelsea as a youngster, with Salah now undoubtedly one of the finest attacking players on the planet.

His goals make for great viewing and just remind you what a signing he’s been for Liverpool.