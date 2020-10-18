Photo: West Ham star Declan Rice mocks fan after tweet comparing Bale and Lanzini goes viral

Fans will say all sorts of things during games that could come back to bite them, but rarely do you see a player call them out for it after the game.

In fairness nobody could’ve predicted West Ham’s comeback against Spurs today, but this tweet has aged terribly and Declan Rice was only too pleased to point that out:

It looks even worse when you consider that Lanzini’s late wonderstrike came a couple of minutes after Gareth Bale missed a great chance to seal the game, although you do have to respect the tweeter for not deleting this as quickly as possible.