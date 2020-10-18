Menu

Photo: Widely circulated photo of van Dijk’s injured knee is false after it emerges it’s from a cyclist

Liverpool FC
Posted by

There’s no doubt that Virgil van Dijk’s injury has got a lot of people taking today, but there are so many stories going around that it’s hard to tell what’s accurate.

He’s certainly going to be out for a long time after Liverpool confirmed he was needing surgery:

Shortly afterwards there was an image circulating that appeared to show van Dijk’s knee, and it certainly looks gruesome:

It immediately looked doubtful that this was genuine when fans started to point out inconsistencies with the Dutch star, and this image confirms that it’s from something else completely:

The injury is bad enough without spreading images which are false, and it’s likely the player will share these himself at some point anyway to illustrate his comeback in the future.

More Stories Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.