Major shift in Premier League title odds following Virgil van Dijk injury blow for Liverpool

There’s been a big shift in the Premier League title odds following Virgil van Dijk’s injury during Liverpool’s game against Everton yesterday.

The Netherlands international went off at Goodison Park and it’s not looking good for him, with Ladbrokes responding by slashing Manchester City’s title odds.

The bookies have been in touch to inform us that City’s odds have tumbled to just 5/6 now, with Liverpool bumped down to 15/8 to retain their crown.

The third favourites are Tottenham, who are 12/1 following a strong start to the season that saw them recently thump Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford.

Still, Liverpool fans will no doubt be worried about their bid to win the title again, with City undoubtedly suffering when they had similarly important players out injured last season.

Pep Guardiola’s men were without Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte at various points, whereas Liverpool have been quite fortunate in avoiding lengthy injuries to their star players in recent times.

It could be different now as Van Dijk hobbled off against Everton yesterday, with the former Southampton man arguably the hardest player to replace in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Liverpool are yet to set the world alight this season, and Virgil van Dijk’s injury has had a massive impact on their odds of lifting the title for a second successive year.”

Premier League Outright (Ladbrokes)

Man City – 5/6

Liverpool – 15/8

Tottenham – 12/1

Chelsea – 16/1

Everton – 16/1

Arsenal – 25/1

Man United – 33/1

Leicester – 50/1