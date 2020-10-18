Sergio Aguero to face no punishment after touching assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis

According to the Guardian, Manchester City star Sergio Aguero will not face any retrospective action after appearing to place his hand on the shoulder and neck of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

The incident occurred in the 42nd minute of the Citizens’ win against Arsenal on Saturday, with Aguero protesting the lineswoman’s decision to not award Pep Guardiola’s side a throw-in.

The Guardian report that that PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Board) have ruled that Aguero’s actions were not ‘aggressive or threatening’.

It became a matter of possible retrospective action as referee Chris Kavanagh did not punish Aguero immediately after the incident, which came after Massey-Ellis brushed the striker’s arm away.

The moment perhaps became the key talking point of the game, but despite the calls of controversy, it looks as though Aguero will not be reprimanded for the incident.

It’s clear that Aguero’s action weren’t threatening or aggressive, but they certainly were weird and awkward, it’s not exactly the kind of reaction to a call that we see very often.