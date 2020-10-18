According to Spanish publication Marca via Cadena Ser, Gareth Bale was the only Real Madrid player to reject a pay cut whilst football was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With most European countries being thrust into lockdowns after the virus became widespread around March, football was suspended for around three months in La Liga.

It’s reported that Bale was the only member of Madrid’s squad to not agree to a wage cut of 10%, with captain Sergio Ramos and chief Jose Angel Sanchez handling the negotiations.

It’s added that the Welsh superstar took this stance on the advice of his representatives, it’s not mentioned whether Bale forfeited his bonus for winning La Liga or not – like the rest of the team.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lewis Dunk straight red card for a shocking challenge on Crystal Palace’s Gary Cahill “Absolute travesty” – These fans react as Gareth Bale only makes the bench for Spurs vs West Ham Video: Liverpool’s Robertson goes unpunished for seemingly deliberate kick out on Allan

Bale sealed a loan return to Spurs before the transfer window closed, marking the end of a dreadful few years at Madrid that have been blighted by constant injuries and harsh treatment from both the club’s fans and the media.

It’s a real shame to see that the 31-year-old didn’t accept a slight reduction that would’ve helped the club during this difficult period.