Two positive injury updates for Liverpool amid awful Virgil van Dijk news

It’s understandable that everyone associated with Liverpool will be down after the injury to Virgil van Dijk, but the season goes on and they will need to find a way to bounce back.

A report from The Athletic confirmed that the Dutch defender could be missing for the rest of the season, but at least there are two positive updates on some other key players.

Van Dijk wasn’t the only player on the end of a poor challenge yesterday as Thiago Alcantara took a nasty blow to the leg. The early indications are that he will miss the upcoming game against Ajax, but he shouldn’t be out for much longer after that.

The goalkeeping situation has also been an issue with Adrian looking very suspect when he plays, but it looks like Alisson should be back pretty soon.

He’s still receiving treatment so there’s a chance that things might need longer, but it’s suggested that he should be back in the side before the end of the month.