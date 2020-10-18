Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley wins the game for Aston Villa with a stoppage time screamer

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea don’t have any issues in their attacking department just now, but they must be wondering if it was the right call to let Ross Barkley go out on loan.

It’s worked out perfectly for Aston Villa after he’s struck up a promising partnership with Jack Grealish in the midfield, but they didn’t manage to blow their opponents away today.

Instead they had to rely on some late inspiration from Barkley, and it’s a stunning goal to light up an exceptionally dull game:

Pictures from Sport TV and RMC

More Stories Ross Barkley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.