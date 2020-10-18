Menu

Video: Derby day got a bit too much for Liverpool’s Kelleher as he appears to fall asleep on the bench

Nobody will ever forget Julien Faubert being so sure that he was never getting off the bench for Real Madrid that he had a snooze at one point, but it looks like Liverpool’s back up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher had a similar moment yesterday:

Nobody likes being woken up at the best of times, so lets hope this was just a micro nap and it didn’t end with him stirring just to find out VAR had made a phantom offside call to chalk off a late winner…

 

