Video: Former Barcelona star produces possibly THE WORST FREE KICK EVER for Sao Paulo vs Gremio

If you see a video doing the rounds from a lesser-covered league then you know something extraordinary has happened, and on the face of it this looks like Dani Alves is going to stick one in the top corner to break the deadlock.

He wasn’t on set piece duty too often for Barcelona and you may think that’s simply down to the surrounding talent in the team, but it’s also possible that they knew he was capable of this:

It looks photoshopped initially because it’s hard to see how he’s managed this, so it’s almost impressive in a way.