Video: Gareth Bale missed a huge chance to seal the game for Spurs before West Ham equaliser

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Football is a game of narrow margins and it’s a major reason why so many people love it, and this could be the perfect example.

Spurs are going to take a lot of pelters after the draw with West Ham today and rightfully so, but we were so close to seeing a narrative of Gareth Bale making his return by sealing the game with a lovely individual effort.

He does brilliantly to get into this position in the first place, but he needs to be tucking this away:

Bale chance 91′ vs. West Ham from soccer

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s one of many “what if” moments for Spurs today, and you get the feeling this one might take a few days to get over.

