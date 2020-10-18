Video: Gareth Bale missed a huge chance to seal the game for Spurs before West Ham equaliser

Football is a game of narrow margins and it’s a major reason why so many people love it, and this could be the perfect example.

Spurs are going to take a lot of pelters after the draw with West Ham today and rightfully so, but we were so close to seeing a narrative of Gareth Bale making his return by sealing the game with a lovely individual effort.

He does brilliantly to get into this position in the first place, but he needs to be tucking this away:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s one of many “what if” moments for Spurs today, and you get the feeling this one might take a few days to get over.