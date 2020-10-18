Menu

Video: Harry Kane beautifully nutmegs Chelsea target Declan Rice and slams Spurs 2-0 up from outside the box

It used to be the case that watching a Jose Mourinho team would be impressive in many ways, but there wasn’t an awful lot that would get you excited.

That could change this year as Spurs looks like they could be a free scoring outfit who have the firepower to overwhelm any opponent, and West Ham are 2-0 down after a matter of minutes today.

There’s nothing better than a nonchalant nutmeg and he takes Declan Rice out of the game with a beautiful little flick, and the finish is brilliant too:

It’s also worth noting that Declan Rice has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent weeks and The Express were the latest outlet to make that suggestion, but he’s left looking pretty foolish here.

