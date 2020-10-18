Menu

Video: Harry Kane makes it 3-0 to Spurs after just 15 minutes with fine header vs West Ham

Spurs have carved open West Ham once again to fire themselves into a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg picked up the ball in midfield and quickly played it into Heung-Min Son, the South Korean drove towards goal before slotting the ball into the marauding Sergio Reguilon on the overlap.

The summer signing floated a wonderful cross towards the far post, with Harry Kane left with enough tie and space to head the ball into the back of the net.

Kane has had a hand in all three of the goals for Jose Mourinho’s side today, an assist for Son’s opener and an inspired finish just minutes earlier after some lovely skill.

Spurs have looked completely different under Jose Mourinho as of late, this isn’t exactly the kind of free-flowing play that anyone expected to see from the Portuguese gaffer’s team.

