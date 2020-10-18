Video: Harry Kane makes it 3-0 to Spurs after just 15 minutes with fine header vs West Ham

Spurs have carved open West Ham once again to fire themselves into a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg picked up the ball in midfield and quickly played it into Heung-Min Son, the South Korean drove towards goal before slotting the ball into the marauding Sergio Reguilon on the overlap.
The summer signing floated a wonderful cross towards the far post, with Harry Kane left with enough tie and space to head the ball into the back of the net.
Kane has had a hand in all three of the goals for Jose Mourinho’s side today, an assist for Son’s opener and an inspired finish just minutes earlier after some lovely skill.
GOAL ! Harry Kane scores again vs West Ham. 3-0 pic.twitter.com/vFSJXn9jim
— OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) October 18, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport.
Spurs have looked completely different under Jose Mourinho as of late, this isn’t exactly the kind of free-flowing play that anyone expected to see from the Portuguese gaffer’s team.