Video: Heung-Min Son fires Spurs into early lead vs West Ham after fine Harry Kane assist

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
In just the first minute of Tottenham’s clash with London rivals West Ham, Spurs were in the lead after a counter-attack.

Spurs recovered the ball deep before it was played into Harry Kane, who launched a pinpoint pass into Heung-Min Son’s path.

Son was too quick and skilful for Fabian Balbuena as the South Korean drifted in before creating space and drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

This is Son’s 7th Premier League goal of the season.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Kane and Son are simply one of the best attacking partnerships in the league, the duo have been phenomenal so far this season.

