(Video) Juan Mata carves Newcastle United’s defence wide open with pinpoint through-ball

Manchester United’s Juan Mata was at his best during his side’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United yesterday as he showcased a technical masterclass.

The Spaniard was named in United’s starting 11 and was asked to occupy the wide right positions which the 32-year-old did faultlessly throughout.

There were many moments throughout Mata’s masterclass which will make it into the midfielder’s highlight reel, however, one of his best moments of the match came in the 66th-minute.

Mata played a superb first-time through-ball to team-mate Marcus Rashford which cut the Newcastle United back-line wide open. The United attacker was unlucky to not score and Mata even more unlucky not to bag a classy assist.

Like a knife through butter.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports