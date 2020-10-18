Menu

Video: Lewis Dunk straight red card for a shocking challenge on Crystal Palace’s Gary Cahill

With most red card offences you can usually tell what a player is trying to do, but usually they time a tackle badly or they can’t control their momentum and it looks worse than it is.

Lewis Dunk received a straight red card for Brighton this afternoon, and there despite watching it numerous times it’s still impossible to figure out how he thought this would end well for him:

There’s just no way he’s getting the ball and it’s sheer madness, but at least Gary Cahill appears to be okay.

