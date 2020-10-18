Video: Lewis Dunk straight red card for a shocking challenge on Crystal Palace’s Gary Cahill

With most red card offences you can usually tell what a player is trying to do, but usually they time a tackle badly or they can’t control their momentum and it looks worse than it is.
Lewis Dunk received a straight red card for Brighton this afternoon, and there despite watching it numerous times it’s still impossible to figure out how he thought this would end well for him:
Lewis Dunk Red Card.
He’s snapped half their defence ? #Brighton #Palace pic.twitter.com/HT73xL44dQ
— Robotto (@TheSirRobotto) October 18, 2020
Pictures from Premier Sport.
There’s just no way he’s getting the ball and it’s sheer madness, but at least Gary Cahill appears to be okay.