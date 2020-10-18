Video: Liverpool’s Robertson goes unpunished for seemingly deliberate kick out on Allan

In the 53rd minute of Saturday afternoon’s action-packed Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, Andy Robertson was perhaps a lucky man after an unsportsmanlike bit of play.

Robertson sparked a break for Liverpool before being knocked over by Yerry Mina, but as the left-back went down, his leg was outstretched and defensive midfielder Allan was hacked down.

Replays seem to suggest that Robertson looked over and kicked out at the Brazilian, but these could be exaggerating the incident and it’s not impossible that the Scotsman’s leg became outstretched as a result of the tangle with Mina.

Robertson cutting Allan down from behind but getting away with it because of referee Michael Oliver's disastrous positioning. pic.twitter.com/OHjyGCeuqq — R-Development2 (@Development2R) October 17, 2020

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the moment:

Liverpool fans can spare me the sanctimony – Pickford and Richarlison's challenges were no more cynical or deliberate than Robertson jamming his studs into Allan's leg, Mane leg-sweeping Mina, or Van Dijk clearly under orders to take out James from the opening whistle. Move on. — Bill Gienapp (@Type_O_Purple) October 18, 2020

Carlo’s teams normally win such games, so a draw will not leave him happy. Mane should have a second yellow for kicking Mina, and Robertson should have gotten a straight red for that deliberate tackle from behind against Allan. Everton should demand clarifications from VAR. — ‘Daniel Rossoneri ? (@DanRossoneri) October 17, 2020

I’ll watch it again later mate & hold my hands up if I’m wrong, but Robertson’s lunge at the heel of Allan, was deliberate and dangerous.

Don’t forget anything in slow motion looks 100 times worse.

I have a video of me getting the ale in, & in slow motion, it looks terrifying?? — retro-blue-colly (@CollyRetro) October 17, 2020

It doesn’t make Robertson rake Allan down the back of the calf/achilles no. That was deliberate, As was Mane deliberately upending Mina off the ball (see the vid) which should have seen his 2nd yellow, but you just ignore those as they dont fit your agenda. — Graham (@TopBalcToffee) October 17, 2020

While they are at it get them to take a look at richarlison getting held back when he hit the post…and mane’s deliberate trip of Mina, and Robertson’s lash out at Allan — ???????? ? (@sludvigs) October 17, 2020

Was that a red for Robertson? Deliberate kick on Allan? #EVELIV — Norwegian Penguin (@SirT83) October 17, 2020

Van Dijk taking out Rodriguez

Mane holding his head after a header

Mane deliberate trip on Allan

Robertson’s kick out at Allan None of which have been discussed. Offside goal is given offside and all hell breaks loose. — David (@Banno78) October 17, 2020

Once again, it was another horrendous day for officiating in the Premier League. It’s obvious that there has to be much more consistency when it comes to certain types of calls like handball and offside.

As harsh as it is, some of the above fans do have a point, Pickford’s challenge on Van Dijk was reckless and led to a potentially serious injury. But Mane and Robertson also went unpunished for seemingly deliberate attempts to bring down an opponent.