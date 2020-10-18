Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Robertson goes unpunished for seemingly deliberate kick out on Allan

In the 53rd minute of Saturday afternoon’s action-packed Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, Andy Robertson was perhaps a lucky man after an unsportsmanlike bit of play.

Robertson sparked a break for Liverpool before being knocked over by Yerry Mina, but as the left-back went down, his leg was outstretched and defensive midfielder Allan was hacked down.

Replays seem to suggest that Robertson looked over and kicked out at the Brazilian, but these could be exaggerating the incident and it’s not impossible that the Scotsman’s leg became outstretched as a result of the tangle with Mina.

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the moment:

Once again, it was another horrendous day for officiating in the Premier League. It’s obvious that there has to be much more consistency when it comes to certain types of calls like handball and offside.

As harsh as it is, some of the above fans do have a point, Pickford’s challenge on Van Dijk was reckless and led to a potentially serious injury. But Mane and Robertson also went unpunished for seemingly deliberate attempts to bring down an opponent.

  1. Al says:
    October 18, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Everton fans are embarrassing. Actually finding excuses to justify a deliberate foul that could’ve caused a career ending injury. But what do we expect, they worship a man who was actually jailed for headbutting an opponent on the pitch. Best start in Everton’s history and they STILL couldn’t beat Liverpool!

