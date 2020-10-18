Menu

Video: Man United’s Donny van de Beek thinks referee is handing him a note in hilarious moment

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Manchester United star Donny van de Beek experienced a moment of confusion just before he came on for the Red Devils in the 76th minute of their Premier League tie against Newcastle last night.

With the summer signing all ready to enter the pitch, he thought that the assistant referee was handing him a not – with Van de Beek even grabbing and taking a look at the piece of paper.

It turns out that the match official was just signalling Van de Beek to wait a moment before coming on, with a note happening to be in his hand at the same time.

Eager Donny puzzled by assistant referee seemingly handing him a note from r/reddevils

Van de Beek helped changed the game when he was introduced with just 15 minutes of regulation remaining, what more does the ace have to do to warrant a start for the Red Devils?

