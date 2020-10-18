Video: Manuel Lanzini scores thunderous last-gasp equaliser for West Ham vs Spurs

In the final minute of West Ham’s Premier League tie against Spurs, Manuel Lanzini produced a moment of magic to salvage a point for the Hammers after a late comeback.

Aaron Cresswell’s cross from a free-kick was cleared, with Harry Winks getting to the loose ball, but the midfielder’s heavy touch knocked it into Lanzini’s path.

The Argentine playmaker sent the ball into the top corner with an absolute rocket of a first-time strike, Hugo Lloris had absolutely no chance of stopping this.

GOAL Spurs 3-3 West Ham (90+4 mins) They've turned it around! What a sensational strike from Manuel Lanzini to level the scores#TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/D0M5lFXG1w — FootballTV (@_FootballTV) October 18, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Spurs completely collapsed after the 80th minute, Jose Mourinho will be absolutely furious.