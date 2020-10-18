Menu

Video: New Man United signing is finally spotted training with the team after his controversial arrival

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The jury is out on Edinson Cavani after signing for Man United. His career and playing style shows that he should have a great impact on this squad, but there are plenty of angry fans who simply see him as a veteran panic signing.

While both could be true, there is an air of anticipation about his arrival as everyone waits to see how he fares in the Premier League, but his arrival was delayed due to quarantine rules.

It now looks like that’s over after United’s Twitter appeared to show him in training:

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.