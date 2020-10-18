Video: Nightmare loan spell continues for Real Madrid starlet after he’s sent off shortly after coming on

Sometimes you can just tell that a loan spell isn’t going to work out, and it won’t surprise anyone if Real Madrid find a way to bring Takefusa Kubo back in January.

The wonderkid is highly rated and a loan move to Villarreal looked like the ideal move for his development, but he’s struggling to get into the team.

There were even reports that Real were furious with their La Liga rivals for not playing him enough, so he had the ideal chance to earn more minutes today when he came on against Valencia.

His team did go on to win the game, but Kubo’s main contribution was getting sent off shortly after coming on:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It does look harsh, but this will give him a suspension and it’s going to be even harder to get back into the team now.