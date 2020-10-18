(Video) Pep Guardiola offers strange theory on why Nathan Ake doesn’t make mistakes

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered a strange theory on why he believes centre-back Nathan Ake rarely makes costly mistakes suggesting that it’s down to the defender being a ‘nice guy’.

Guardiola watched his side bounce back from a dire 5-2 defeat to Leicester City before the international break as his side edged past Arsenal 1-0 in yesterday’s game.

One player who featured in yesterday’s game was summer signing Ake who played played a full 90-minutes and put in a decent performance to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Speaking after the game, Ake’s manager Guardiola suggested that he believes Ake’s fine form is down to the fact he’s an ‘incredibly nice guy’.