(Video) Pep Guardiola offers strange theory on why Nathan Ake doesn’t make mistakes

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered a strange theory on why he believes centre-back Nathan Ake rarely makes costly mistakes suggesting that it’s down to the defender being a ‘nice guy’.
READ MORE: Man City planning January move for Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for just £15m
Guardiola watched his side bounce back from a dire 5-2 defeat to Leicester City before the international break as his side edged past Arsenal 1-0 in yesterday’s game.
One player who featured in yesterday’s game was summer signing Ake who played played a full 90-minutes and put in a decent performance to help his side keep a clean sheet.
Speaking after the game, Ake’s manager Guardiola suggested that he believes Ake’s fine form is down to the fact he’s an ‘incredibly nice guy’.
Pep Guardiola has a theory about Nathan Ake’s performance…
? https://t.co/auiEfRWiCl #bbcfootball #MCIARS #MOTD pic.twitter.com/ayi3h3tsJs
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 17, 2020
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Guardiola was supposed to teach Aterta that football is about scoring not just rotating the ball from the striker back to Leno. Arteta had the privilege of watching high flying city full packed with creative players like KDB, bernard Silva, Bernardo, Gundogan, Yaya etc but this Clueless Arteta is playing with Xhaka and Ceballos as deep lying midfielders still expected to create for Pepe and Auba. Again he goes to sign one clown called Willian, a used up player that was only bettered by Hazard at Chelsea, it’s quite appalling Guardiola if really this guy was your number 2. So preoccupied to prove that he has bigger balls than Ozil. Let Ozil play as last as Partey, Ceballos and Elneny can do the dirty job around him while he feeds those delicious passes to the forwards. Willian will never play centrally. Use Ozil until Aouar arrives or whoever comes in. Eddie is for Carabaoi or FA or Europa.