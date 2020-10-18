Video: Yussuf Poulsen scores extraordinary volley for RB Leipzig vs Augsburg

Yussuf Poulsen has surely scored the goal of the weekend and perhaps an early goal of the season contender.

Watch below as the RB Leipzig star lashes in an unstoppable volley for RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga clash with Augsburg…

Oh wow, Yussuf Poulsen! ? 65 mins: Subbed on

66 mins: Turns into Marco van Basten An absolutely incredible volley from Leipzig's Danish star ?? pic.twitter.com/RE9NC0yr4T — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2020

Poulsen’s stunning finish is reminiscent of the memorable volley scored by Marco van Basten for Holland in that European Championships final in 1988.

The Denmark international will no doubt want to watch this over and over again as he’ll do well to score another like this any time soon!