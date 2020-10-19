Menu

AC Milan keen to tie down star midfielder as contract enters final year

AC Milan are keen to extend the contract of Hakan Calhanoglu, whose current contract is due to expire next summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Turk has been a prominent figure at the San Siro since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017. He’s netted 27 times in a total of 136 appearances for the Rossoneri.

However, as Calciomercato report, his current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Milan could do without losing a player of his calibre on a free transfer, especially considering the unfavourable financial climate in Serie A as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be much more straightforward and financially viable for Milan to convince Calhanoglu to commit his future to the club than to sign a replacement.

Calciomercato believe that this is Milan’s intention and it is just a matter of agreeing on the specific terms of the deal before the 26-year-old will sign along the dotted line.

Milan are currently top of Serie A after a perfect start to the campaign. If Calhanoglu was to pen a new contract, it would be another forward stride for the club.

