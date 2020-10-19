Adama Traore transfer decision made amid Liverpool & Barcelona pursuit

Adama Traore has reportedly made a big decision on his future amid transfer interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.

According to reports, the Spain international looks to be leaning towards staying at Wolves and signing a new contract worth £100,000 a week with his current club.

This could be a big blow for transfer suitors such as Liverpool and Barcelona, both of whom could do with more options in attack, with Traore looking a top talent capable of making the step up to a bigger club.

Despite an up-and-down start to his career after failing to make a breakthrough at Barca after coming up through their academy, Traore has now shown himself to be one of the top attacking players in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old could have been a very useful addition to Liverpool’s squad as they arguably lack backup behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have made a number of poor signings up front in recent times as the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann have all flopped.

Traore could have been an upgrade on some of those, but it seems like he’s going to make the decision to stay where he is.