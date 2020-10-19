Video: Arsenal star’s brilliant defending vs Aguero is one positive moment from Man City defeat

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has looked a fine signing from Lille this summer after a strong start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian’s solid performance is one positive to take from the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, with this short clip below a particular highlight…

Very small thing but I loved this from Gabriel yesterday, incredible body control pic.twitter.com/ECix4ifM3O — Marc Penrose (@RastafariMoore4) October 18, 2020

Watch how well Gabriel manages to keep his balance and block Sergio Aguero from making any progress in his attacking move.

Despite falling to his knees, Gabriel’s awareness and reflexes remained and he was able to snuff out the danger.