Menu

Video: Arsenal star’s brilliant defending vs Aguero is one positive moment from Man City defeat

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has looked a fine signing from Lille this summer after a strong start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian’s solid performance is one positive to take from the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, with this short clip below a particular highlight…

Watch how well Gabriel manages to keep his balance and block Sergio Aguero from making any progress in his attacking move.

Despite falling to his knees, Gabriel’s awareness and reflexes remained and he was able to snuff out the danger.

More Stories Gabriel Magalhaes Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.