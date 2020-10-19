Arsenal tipped to still be players in major transfer saga

Arsenal are reportedly still likely to be a team to watch out for in the Houssem Aouar transfer saga.

According to the print edition of Italian outlet Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness, Juventus should expect competition from Arsenal as they target Lyon midfielder Aouar in the near future.

The report notes that Arsenal were heavily linked with Aouar in the summer, but it remains to be seen if he will continue to be a priority for the Gunners after they signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

The north Londoners don’t often spend as much on signings as their rivals, so it would surely take some major player sales to help fund a move for Aouar on top of their summer deals for Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Aouar would, however, be a fine fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, who could perhaps do with more creativity in the middle of the park.

Dani Ceballos is only at Arsenal on loan, so his long-term future may lie elsewhere, and Aouar could be the ideal replacement, while the Frenchman could also be the long-term successor to Mesut Ozil.

Either way, it seems clear that Aouar has a big future in the game and is surely set to make a big move before too long.