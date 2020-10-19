Barcelona open contract talks with indispensable centre-back two years ahead of time

Barcelona have opened talks with centre-back Clement Lenglet in hope of extending his contract, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

Lenglet has been a rare worthwhile acquisition for Barcelona over the past few seasons. The Frenchman has surpassed expectations at the Nou Camp, establishing himself as a regular starter alongside club legend Gerard Pique.

It comes as no surprise that Mundo Deportivo report Barca are prepared to reward him with a new contract. The report claims that talks are now ongoing over an extension, even though he still has two years left to run.

This is unusually proactive from Barca, who have seen the average age of their squad rise over recent seasons to the point where wholesale changes are needed across the squad to ensure they don’t drop below their usual standards in the years to come.

Securing the services of Lenglet going forward would be a good starting point. The 25-year-old still has his best years to come – and if his form over the past two-years suggests that his prime is one worth waiting for.