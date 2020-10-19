Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on the condition of centre-back Caglar Soyuncu and striker Jamie Vardy – and it’s a mixed bag of news for the Leicester City faithful.

Having been defeated by West Ham at home before the international break, Leicester will have been hoping to bounce back in style when Aston Villa paid them a visit on Sunday evening.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and the Foxes, a 90th minute strike from Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley ensured that all three points were leaving with their midlands counterparts.

The bad news doesn’t end there for Leicester, either, with BBC Leicester reporting after the game that Rodgers has confirmed combative centre-back Soyuncu could miss three months of action.

BREAKING: Brendan Rodgers says Caglar Soyuncu could be missing for up to three months with an injury. Jamie Vardy is not so serious and could be back for next week’s trip to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/3FACZl6Rzk — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) October 18, 2020

Thankfully, as BBC Leicester report, Vardy appears to be in significantly better shape. It doesn’t look as though Rodgers will be without his star man for any period of time at all.

Considering their recent shortfalls, though, they really could have done without losing Soyuncu.