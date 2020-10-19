Menu

Brendan Rodgers provides Leicester City injury update with key man ruled out for three months

Leicester City FC Manchester City
Posted by

Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on the condition of centre-back Caglar Soyuncu and striker Jamie Vardy – and it’s a mixed bag of news for the Leicester City faithful.

Having been defeated by West Ham at home before the international break, Leicester will have been hoping to bounce back in style when Aston Villa paid them a visit on Sunday evening.

Unfortunately for Rodgers and the Foxes, a 90th minute strike from Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley ensured that all three points were leaving with their midlands counterparts.

MORE: Video: Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley wins the game for Aston Villa with a stoppage time screamer

The bad news doesn’t end there for Leicester, either, with BBC Leicester reporting after the game that Rodgers has confirmed combative centre-back Soyuncu could miss three months of action.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola insists club legend has to earn new Man City contract
Adama Traore transfer decision made amid Liverpool & Barcelona pursuit
Manchester United agree first refusal option for £14million wonderkid transfer

Thankfully, as BBC Leicester report, Vardy appears to be in significantly better shape. It doesn’t look as though Rodgers will be without his star man for any period of time at all.

Considering their recent shortfalls, though, they really could have done without losing Soyuncu.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Calgar Soyuncu Jamie Vardy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.