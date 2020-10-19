Menu

‘I nearly broke Nani’s leg’ – Carragher defends Pickford after horror tackle on Van Dijk

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jamie Carragher defended Jordan Pickford on Sky Sports after the Everton keeper left Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk with a serious knee injury.

Pickford recklessly jumped into Van Dijk during Saturday’s Merseyside Derby, forcing the 29-year-old to leave the field of play injured, but faced no punishment for what was a horrific challenge.

As a result, Van Dijk looks as though he will be out of action for some time.

MORE: Danny Murphy makes huge Virgil Van Dijk claim on MOTD 2

Carragher, a one-club man at Liverpool, could be forgiven for holding it against England international Pickford, but the Sky Sports pundit has rushed to the defence of the goalkeeper.

Have a look at this clip below, where Carragher draws on a challenge he made which could have left former Manchester United winger Nani with an equally as serious injury.

Thankfully for Nani, the damage was not done to him as it was Van Dijk, but Carragher is right in comparing the two. Pickford will no doubt feel awful for ruling a fellow professional out of action for a prolonged period.

More Stories / Latest News
Danny Murphy makes huge Virgil Van Dijk claim on MOTD 2
Zidane asks Real Madrid for surprise £72m Manchester United transfer raid
Image: Flamengo defender suffers horrific testicular trauma during Corinthians thumping

There didn’t appear to be any intention from Pickford to injure Van Dijk – it was just reckless, and bad goalkeeping, which is something we have seen plenty of from him for Everton in recent times.

Van Dijk may not be as forgiving as Carragher, at least not right now, but we’re sure he would recognise that there was no malice or intent in Pickford’s challenge.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Jordan Pickford Nani Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.