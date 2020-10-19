Video: Chelsea star’s shocking laziness exposed on Southampton equaliser

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma really didn’t cover himself in glory on Southampton’s goal that made it 2-2 in Saturday’s draw at Stamford Bridge.

Watch Zouma carefully on the right-hand side of your picture in the video clip below, with the Frenchman walking back and watching as play unfolds that leads to Southampton scoring…

Rewatched this goal back. Can someone please explain to me why after Zouma makes the horrible pass and Kepa makes a mess of it, he starts walking back. WALKING. It was Zouma's mistake in the first place that put Kepa in that situation. Fuming.pic.twitter.com/EoBHVSzs8I — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) October 18, 2020

Zouma has had some decent games for Chelsea in recent times, but he’s still prone to some very poor defending, as evidenced here.

It’s not clear what on earth he was thinking, but Chelsea really need him and others to improve after yet another shoddy display at the back.