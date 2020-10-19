Menu

Video: Chelsea star’s shocking laziness exposed on Southampton equaliser

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma really didn’t cover himself in glory on Southampton’s goal that made it 2-2 in Saturday’s draw at Stamford Bridge.

Watch Zouma carefully on the right-hand side of your picture in the video clip below, with the Frenchman walking back and watching as play unfolds that leads to Southampton scoring…

Zouma has had some decent games for Chelsea in recent times, but he’s still prone to some very poor defending, as evidenced here.

It’s not clear what on earth he was thinking, but Chelsea really need him and others to improve after yet another shoddy display at the back.

  1. AYOS says:
    October 19, 2020 at 10:20 am

    LAMPARD
    SHOULD
    PARK
    HIS
    THINGS
    AND LEAVE CHELSEA
    BECAUSE
    HE DOES NOT
    KNOW
    HOW
    TO
    GET
    THE
    BEST
    OUT OF
    GOOD
    CHELSEA PLAYERS.

    I AM JUST
    BEGGING
    CHELSEA
    BOARD
    TO SACK
    FRANK LAMPARD AND BRING ANOTHER COACH WHO CAN GET THE BEST OUT OF CHELSEA PLAYERS

    Reply

