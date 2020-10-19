Menu

‘Disrespectful’ – Ex-Man United striker critical of Arsenal after Lacazette snub

Mikel Arteta will surely have been disappointed that his Arsenal side didn’t come away with something from their weekend clash against Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling was the match winner in a tense encounter which the Gunners were still in with a chance of getting something from right until the end of the 90 minutes.

Had the north Londoners started the game with Alexandre Lacazette up front, there’s a cogent argument that they may well have earned themselves at least a point.

One former Man United player certainly wasn’t impressed by Arteta’s team selection for the game.

“I think he is being disrespectful to Lacazette as well. Willian is not a centre-forward,” Andy Cole told talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“If you have got a centre-forward on the bench who is your top goalscorer as well, to turn around and say, ‘Look, I am going to play Willian as the centre-forward. You sit on the bench and watch him play centre-forward’, I think that is very disrespectful.”

Whilst there’s no doubting Willian’s credentials, the Brazilian isn’t an out and out attacker.

That he didn’t manage a shot on goal or complete a successful pass inside City’s penalty box says it all.

It was also another game against a top six side which the Gunners were unable to win, something that’s becoming an all too common theme.

Arsenal are improving, of that there’s no doubt, but Arteta clearly has a lot of work to do.

