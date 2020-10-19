According to the Manchester Evening News, Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire have not travelled with Manchester United’s squad ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The MEN report that free transfer signing Cavani has only been training with the Red Devils since Sunday, as a result of the quarantine period he had to complete after arriving in Manchester.

Whilst the 33-year-old won’t yet be up to full speed, it would be nice to see him feature against his former club tomorrow night to add another storyline to the eagerly-anticipated clash.

As well as Maguire not travelling, the MEN report that wonderkid Mason Greenwood was also missing from the squad’s flight to Paris.

There is some good news though as two other Deadline Day signings in Facundo Pellistri and Alex Telles travelled with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It’s of course worth mentioning that this is by no means a guarantee that Cavani and Maguire won’t be involved tomorrow, as the duo could be travelling separately – despite how unlikely that would be.

The Manchester outfit find themselves in a pretty difficult Champions League group, they’ll have to do battle with RB Leipzig as well as PSG, whilst the most risk-free opponent on paper will be Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

It will be interesting to see if Solskjaer hands Pellistri and Telles their debuts. The Red Devils fielded a slightly rotated side against Newcastle, so we can expect them to go full strength against PSG.