Embarrassing moment as Man United’s Andreas Pereira is photoshopped into loan club Lazio’s team photo

Lazio have suffered some embarrassment today after eagle-eyed football enthusiasts have realised that they photoshopped the face of Andreas Pereira into their team photo for the season.

Pereira left Manchester United on loan this summer after falling out of favour, the versatile midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the Italian side.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see that the club needed to photoshop the ace’s face into the team photo, another explanation would be that Pereira hadn’t yet joined at the time it was taken.

To make things look even more schoolboy, it seems that Lazio have used the 24-year-old’s image on FIFA Ultimate Team, with this being retouched and added to their squad photo.

Lazio photoshopped Andreas Pereira into their squad picture using his face from his FIFA Ultimate Team card ?? pic.twitter.com/zK5FiGCcZJ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 19, 2020

What we’d love to know is whose face Pereira has been photoshopped over?

Despite this furore, the Brazil international will be hoping that he can enjoy regular first-team football for the side who currently sit 15th in the Italian top-flight.