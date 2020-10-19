Menu

Ex-keeper wants Jordan Pickford banned for as long as Virgil van Dijk is injured for

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has suggested that Jordan Pickford should be banned for as long as Virgil van Dijk is sidelined with injury for.

Everton’s stopper recklessly clattered Van Dijk in the early stages of the 2-2 draw against rivals Liverpool, with the Dutchman unable to recover and soon going off injured.

It’s now been confirmed that Van Dijk has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee, with the centre-back requiring surgery.

Bosnich described Pickford’s challenge as ‘reckless’, adding that in cases like this a player should be ‘suspended’ for as long as they have injured someone for, with Bosnich seeing this as a ‘deterrent’.

Pickford went completely unpunished for his actions, with England’s No.1 seemingly managing so as the referee was more focused on using VAR for an offside call over a case of serious foul play.

The Athletic (subscription required) report that it would be seen as a ‘major surprise’ if Van Dijk is able to return to the pitch this season.

It’s a real shame to see one of the best players in the world sidelined with a serious injury, Jurgen Klopp’s men now face the extremely difficult task of defending their title without their stalwart.

