Man City should target these five forwards with Sergio Aguero’s contract situation uncertain

Pep Guardiola has revealed it’s no guarantee that Sergio Aguero will be given a new Manchester City contract at the end of the season.

As Sky Sports report, Guardiola has insisted that Aguero, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2021, will have to earn an extension to that deal if he wants to remain at the Etihad.

With the Argentine now just over two months away from being free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any interested parties, we’ve identified five players City should consider signing to replace the goal-machine.

Paulo Dybala

Dybala won the Serie A MVP award for his excellent performances last season, but the situation at Juventus may well have changed for the Argentine. Not all appears rosy behind the scenes…

#Dybala shock: there was a fight with #Paratici after the match against #Crotone. #Dybala has insulted heavily the manager — Vito Angelè (@VitoAngele) October 18, 2020

Dybala has just one 20 league goal season to his name in his career, so would not be a direct replacement for compatriot Aguero in terms of carrying the goal-scoring burden.

However, he is able to play as a ‘false nine’, a strategy which Guardiola has opted to use frequently in the past, with his ability to link with the attacking midfielders in behind what is so special about him – as well as his goal-scoring output.

Erling Haaland

Haaland is an obvious name to link with any top club who could soon be in need of a centre-forward. The Borussia Dortmund sensation is certain to be one of the most prolific of his generation.

The 20-year-old already has 90 career goals to his name, with 44 of them coming last season.

Though Dortmund would no doubt demand an astronomical fee in exchange for a player who is one of the hottest properties in Europe, City are one of few clubs in the world who could afford to bankroll a move to sign him.

Whether they’re interested, though, and whether the Etihad is where Haaland sees himself playing his football, are two things that remain unclear at this time.